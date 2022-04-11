United Way of Madison County welcomes new President and CEO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – There is a new face on the leadership team of the United Way of Madison County . David Kasambira was appointed as the new President and CEO.

Kasambira has nearly 20 years of leadership experience with the YMCA at various locations across the country, including 7 years at the Heart of the Valley YMCA where he served as the Chief Development and Community Engagement Officer.

He says he was drawn to the United Way by its mission.

“Impact more people’s lives. This past year we were in service of over 100,000 residents in our community and to be able to meet those people’s needs working along with our 27 partner agencies and just knowing that great things are going to happen,” Kasambira told News 19.

The area is experiencing rapid growth. The United Way released a statement explaining why they think Kasambira is up to the challenge of handling an increase in need.

“Daniel’s experience with nonprofit leadership and his knowledge of the Madison County community makes

him an ideal candidate for this position,” said Lisa Wade, the United Way of Madison County Board Chair.

“The needs of the community are rapidly growing, and we need a dynamic leader to meet these changing

needs. The Board is excited to work with Daniel to address the growing needs of our community.”

The new President and CEO shared some of the ways he plans to address the growing needs in the community.

“One of the things we would like to look at is how we can partner more with different organizations in our agencies because we know that working together we can get more accomplished and do it where it’s not just so much difficulty for one particular agency,” Kasambria said. “Another thing we’re looking at is more investors to expand our reach and know that there’s opportunities for people to give their time, their talent, and their treasure to our organization.”

The United Way of Madison County will celebrate its 80th anniversary next year. Kasambria thanked those who donate to the United Way and support the nonprofit. If you would like to help this organization, head over to their website, uwmadisoncounty.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.