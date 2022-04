Days after India said it had mistakenly fired a missile that landed in Pakistan, the US State Department has said that there is “no indication” that the “incident was anything other than an accident”.“We have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident,” Ned Price, the spokesperson for the State Department, said on Monday.“We refer you of course to the Indian Ministry of Defense for any follow-up. They issued a statement on 9 March to explain precisely what had happened. We don’t have a comment beyond that,” he added.A...

MILITARY ・ 29 DAYS AGO