Attorneys for Brookside are appealing a Jefferson County judge’s decision to dismiss several cases against five people arrested by police in the troubled town. Mark Parnell, the prosecutor and town attorney for Brookside, is asking the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to review 18 of the 41 cases that Jefferson County Circuit Judge Shanta Craig Owens dismissed last week as she questioned the small police department’s credibility.

BROOKSIDE, AL ・ 21 DAYS AGO