Odds the Cardinals win the World Series

ST. LOUIS – The MLB season has just started, but some bookmakers are already looking forward to the World Series.

The Cardinals are 2-1 so far this season and according to MyBookie on Monday the Cardinals are the 14th in line to win the World Series at +2400. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 1-2 so far this season and MyBookie has them at +430 to win the World Series.

The only team also in the National League Central Division rated more likely to win the World Series than the Cardinals are the Milwaukee Brewers in 7th at +1150.

So far this season, the Cardinals have only played the Pittsburgh Pirates, and they are the 29th least likely to win the World Series at +34000.

