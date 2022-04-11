ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Odds the Cardinals win the World Series

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNg0b_0f5tV61T00

ST. LOUIS – The MLB season has just started, but some bookmakers are already looking forward to the World Series.

The Cardinals are 2-1 so far this season and according to MyBookie on Monday the Cardinals are the 14th in line to win the World Series at +2400. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 1-2 so far this season and MyBookie has them at +430 to win the World Series.

Trending: Piles of trash engulf St. Louis County neighborhood

The only team also in the National League Central Division rated more likely to win the World Series than the Cardinals are the Milwaukee Brewers in 7th at +1150.

So far this season, the Cardinals have only played the Pittsburgh Pirates, and they are the 29th least likely to win the World Series at +34000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 2

Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols called his shot. The veteran slugger told Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol he was going to hit the first pitch he saw Tuesday night for a home run — and then did just that. Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner launched a […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

McGwire happy that Pujols is back with the Cardinals

The return of Albert Pujols to the Cardinals was witnessed by a packed house at Busch Stadium this past Thursday, as well as his former teammate Mark McGwire. Big Mac, wearing his Red Jacket as a Cardinals Hall of Famer, recalls seeing Pujols as a rookie in Spring Training in 2001. McGwire talks to FOX-2 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cardinals game at Busch Stadium postponed Monday

ST. LOUIS – Monday’s Cardinals game at Busch Stadium has been postponed. The game was supposed to have a 1:15 p.m. start time against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14. The make-up game will be […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who will be cut from the St. Louis Cardinals’ roster once the size gets reduced on May 1?. Due to the MLB lockout and a shortened Spring Training, the league allowed teams to increase the size of their rosters to 28. After May 1, it will be reduced to a 26-man roster. Who will not make the cut to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Pittsburgh Pirates
FOX 2

Victim shoots at carjacker in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

At least 6 cars broken into in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Thieves targeted cars in west St. Louis overnight. They broke into six or seven cars in the parking lot at Nick’s Pub on Manchester and Sulphur Avenues. The thieves also got away with one car. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX 2

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Albert Pujols hits first HR since return to Cardinals

Ten-time All-Star Albert Pujols is already considered one of the greatest players in franchise history. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer will go down in the record books in the same chapter as Stan Musial, Rogers Hornsby and Bob Gibson. Now 42 years old, Pujols just recently signed a one-year...
MLB
FOX 2

St. Louis Area Food Bank giveaway at SSM Health DePaul Hospital

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Food Bank hosts a food giveaway Tuesday. The drive-thru event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in parking lot number one at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton. The hospital and the food bank said alleviating food insecurity is essential to good health care. Another food distribution is planned […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy