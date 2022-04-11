ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Driver in Wisconsin arrested for OWI, allegedly threw beverage out of car

By Devin Willems
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman is facing an OWI charge after she barely missed hitting numerous vehicles, crashed into a highway sign and was seen throwing a beverage out of the vehicle. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted details of a...

WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Accident

BRISTOL – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a driver here Sunday afternoon. Kenosha County deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol and the City of Kenosha responded to the reported crash in the 7700 block of the I-94 West Frontage Road about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to initial reports, the driver of a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to negotiate a curve and struck a barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Road Rage leads to deadly shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Bicyclist convicted of killing a lawyer who confronted him after a road rage incident in downtown Milwaukee has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Theodore Edgecomb fatally shot 54-year-old Jason Cleereman as he walked quickly toward Edgecomb on the Holton Street bridge on Sept. 22, 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI

