Arkansas State

First and 10: Biggest threat to Alabama this season in the SEC West? Arkansas

hogville.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst and 10: Biggest threat to Alabama this season in the SEC West? Arkansas http://dlvr.it/SNNPvc. Quote1. I don't want to...

forums.hogville.net

Comments / 1

The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Alabama QB, Ohio State target via class of 2023 sets commitment date

One of Ohio State’s targets for the 2023 recruiting class is winding down his recruitment. On Sunday, QB Christopher Vizzina set his commitment for Tuesday afternoon. The Buckeyes originally offered Vizzina in March. Along with Ohio State, Vizzina is considering Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia:. According...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher stands out in weekend play

In the first live evaluation period in the AAU season over the weekend, one UNC basketball commit stood out for his play at the EYBL event in Orlando. Tar Heels’ commit Simeon Wilcher was tabbed a standout performer for his play on Friday before ultimately sitting out most of the remainder of the weekend with an ankle injury. 247Sports national writer Dushawn London broke down Wilcher’s night one performance. After a slow first half, North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher really took over the scoring load towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Wilcher helped bring his team back in...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Top 2023 Quarterback Recruit Sets Commitment Date

One of the nation’s premier class of 2023 quarterback prospects is ready to announce his commitment. Christopher Vizzina revealed that he’ll share his decision Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Briarwood Christian High School. His Twitter post includes photos of him in six different uniforms. The accompanying logos...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 in-state guard with UNC interest has huge weekend

With the first live evaluation period taking place this past weekend, numerous big time players were out in full force. One of those players who made a name for himself over the weekend was 2024 guard Paul McNeil Jr. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard plays for Garner Roads 16U on the AAU circuit and Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High and has already taken an unofficial visit to North Carolina. Playing in the Adidas 3SSB event in Indianapolis, McNeil put on multiple big time performances. 247Sports national writer Eric Bossi gave his thoughts on the rising junior. For our final game of the weekend, we dropped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Duke Basketball Commit Calls Out UNC Fan

It may be the offseason, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry between Duke and North Carolina gets put on hold. Duke commit Dariq Whitehead posted a photo on Twitter this week, sparking a response from a Tar Heels fan. “Good. Can’t wait for Leaky [Black] to lock him down...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

