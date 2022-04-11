ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

More changes coming to Southland Conference

By Thomas Scott
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ucp9_0f5tTswA00
Lamar University president Dr. Jaime Taylor and Southland Conference commissioner Chris Grant at the press conference announcing the Cardinals return to the Southland. (Southland Conference)

More changes are coming to the Southland Conference, including a new name and logo.

The Southland Conference announced on Monday morning that it is collaborating with Troika Media Group, Inc. (TMG) "to rebrand the conference, unify the brand across all platforms and bettter position the conference for the future of college athletics," according to a press release.

“After strategic discussions with our Board of Directors, athletic directors, student-athletes, and fans, we are excited to pursue a brand that reflects this new era of the Southland Conference," Southland Conference Commisioner Chris Grant said in the release. "In partnership with Troika, we will celebrate the Conference’s unified approach in pursuit of our north star, the student-athlete experience, as well as share the vibrant stories of our institutions and the Gulf Coast region, home of the most passionate and resilient athletic communities in the nation.”

RELATED: Lamar returning to the Southland

TMG's rebranding will include:

  • Brand strategy, including vision, mission, positioning, values and brand personality
  • A new name for the conference and its sub-brands and properties
  • A new logo that is uniting and inspirational
  • Brand voice and brand line
  • An updated design system for all touchpoints throughout the ecosystem

Under the new leadership, the Southland Conference is shaking things up. Just three days ago, Lamar University officially announced it's return to the conference.

The Cardinals must play one more year in the WAC, and will rejoin the  Southland Conference in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

LSU basketball star Seimone Augustus to get statue at school

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete will become the first in school history to get her own statue. LSU announced Monday that women’s basketball legend Seimone Augustus’ statue will stand outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and join the likenesses of Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit and Shaquille O’Neal as former Tiger […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Sports
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Southland, TX
Beaumont, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Star, TX
The Gainesville Sun

Bigger than baseball: Buchholz and Gainesville to honor late Reinhart brothers on Thursday

The Buchholz and Gainesville high school baseball teams will be honoring the Rex and Brody Foundation on Thursday night when as they prepare for one of the rivalry's two-game series this season.  Since 2015, Buchholz and Gainesville baseball have put their differences aside and come together for charitable causes when the two programs play each other.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Lamar University#Cardinals#The Southland Conference#Troika Media Group#Tmg#Board Of Directors#The Southland Tmg
WAFB

LSU’s Pointer and Aifuwa heading to Las Vegas Aces after WNBA draft

The following information comes from LSU Athletics:. LSU’s Faustine Aifuwa was taken No. 35 overall during the third round in the WNBA Draft on Monday night by the Las Vegas Aces, joining teammate Khayla Pointer to be drafted by the Aces this year and former Tiger Theresa Plaisance who signed with the Aces during the offseason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB JT Daniels Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided where he’ll resume his college football career. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s heading to West Virginia. Daniels called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to inform him of his decision. West Virginia was always considered one of the top suitors...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MyArkLaMiss

Tuesday’s LSU Baseball game vs Lamar postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Lamar baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area. LSU officials will work to schedule a make-up game to be played later this season. LSU’s next game will be on Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark., as the Tigers […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Mwani Wilkinson will return for his junior season at LSU

BATON ROUGE – Mwani Wilkinson, who played 61 games for LSU over the past two seasons, has announced that he has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will return for his junior season with the Tigers. Wilkinson, from Las Vegas, Nevada, has been a part of NCAA Tournament teams in both 2021 and 2022 for […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1000
Followers
523
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy