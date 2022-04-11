More changes coming to Southland Conference

Lamar University president Dr. Jaime Taylor and Southland Conference commissioner Chris Grant at the press conference announcing the Cardinals return to the Southland. (Southland Conference)

More changes are coming to the Southland Conference, including a new name and logo.

The Southland Conference announced on Monday morning that it is collaborating with Troika Media Group, Inc. (TMG) "to rebrand the conference, unify the brand across all platforms and bettter position the conference for the future of college athletics," according to a press release.

“After strategic discussions with our Board of Directors, athletic directors, student-athletes, and fans, we are excited to pursue a brand that reflects this new era of the Southland Conference," Southland Conference Commisioner Chris Grant said in the release. "In partnership with Troika, we will celebrate the Conference’s unified approach in pursuit of our north star, the student-athlete experience, as well as share the vibrant stories of our institutions and the Gulf Coast region, home of the most passionate and resilient athletic communities in the nation.”

TMG's rebranding will include:

Brand strategy, including vision, mission, positioning, values and brand personality

A new name for the conference and its sub-brands and properties

A new logo that is uniting and inspirational

Brand voice and brand line

An updated design system for all touchpoints throughout the ecosystem

Under the new leadership, the Southland Conference is shaking things up. Just three days ago, Lamar University officially announced it's return to the conference.

The Cardinals must play one more year in the WAC, and will rejoin the Southland Conference in 2023.