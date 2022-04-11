ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit bus driver charged in connection to death 13-year-old student

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XteXX_0f5tTqAi00

A bus driver is now facing charges following the death of a 13-year-old Detroit student, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Debra White, 65, of Detroit is charged with Second-Degree Child Abuse and Failure to Stop at Scene Resulting in Death in connection to a car crash that killed 13-year-old Zyiar Harris. According to the prosecutor’s office, the case will be reviewed again because the charges were reportedly issued before Harris passed away.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says White was a driver for the ABC Bus Company that transported Harris from a Detroit school on April 6. Officials say around 4:41 p.m. that day, police were called out to the area of East Nevada Avenue and Healy Avenue in Detroit where they found medics giving medical attention to the victim. The teen was reportedly transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries on April 10.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, White allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop lights and stop sign in order to help Harris safely cross the street.

Harris was arraigned on April 10 and given a $50,000 bond.

Comments / 3

Gloria Goins
2d ago

Driver was not trained. Drop off is supose to be the same side of street that the home is on. The stop arm is to be let down for pick up and drop off. Just TERRIBLE!!!

Reply
4
Related
WILX-TV

Man charged in Lansing hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been identified in the hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 13-year-old boy. Sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, a crash occurred at the intersection of Jolly and Kensington roads on Lansing’s southwest side. Lansing Police were dispatched to the area at 1:26 a.m. Sunday and found a critically injured 13-year-old boy. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Life sentence dropped for man who killed young engineer for his car at 16

At age 16, Akil Logan of Pontiac had a plan to arrive in style at an upcoming high school dance. The plan: Steal a car to his liking — and maybe shoot the owner to get it. So he and a few friends took a ride to Southfield to carry out that plan. It went down in the parking lot of a Farmer Jack grocery store on Telegraph Road, on Oct. 6, 1995.
PONTIAC, MI
WTOL 11

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Nevada State
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Child Abuse#Traffic Accident#The Abc Bus Company
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy