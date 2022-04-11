ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart offers drivers $110,000 starting pay amid trucker shortage

By Angela Mulka
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers working for Walmart will enjoy better benefits as the company raises starting pay for in-house truck drivers to as much as $110,000 a year. The retail giant announced pay raises for its 12,000 drivers who travel more than 900 million miles a year in a press release Thursday....

