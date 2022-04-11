ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Martin Lewis shares credit card you should use to slash your fuel bills – but you’ll need to remember a golden rule

By Lara Wildenberg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MARTIN Lewis revealed a credit card hack that can slash your fuel bills when you fill up your tank.

But drivers must remember one golden rule to reap the rewards of his advice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32X8Xn_0f5tTIbM00
The money saving expert on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The money-saving expert recommended paying for fuel with cashback credit cards, which pay you back each time you spend on them.

Martin's trick can save drivers precious pennies when filling the car, so long as they always abide by the golden rule.

Set up a direct debit to repay the card in full each month, so you never pay interest. Interest would outweigh any money you gained.

Credit card companies offer cashback or reward schemes for one reason - to get customers to spend on the card and pay them interest. The interest cost of all the cashback cards will dwarf the cashback a customer earns.

Lenders credit-check anyone who applies for a cashback card, so beware that multiple applications in a short period of time can impact your future ability to get credit.

Setting up a direct debit is an easy way to pay off the card in full, because it allows the card company to take whatever is owed each month.

Martin recommended selecting the ‘pay off in full’ option from direct debit forms, but warned drivers that some providers deliberately miss this option off the application, as it makes them less money.

In this case, he said to write ‘pay off in full’ on the form and to call up the provider after a week or two to check they’ve received the request.

The money-saving expert’s top pick cashback credit card is the American Express reward card. It offers a 5% bonus cashback on everything you buy, up to a maximum £100. Cashback is capped at 1% after this introductory bonus, and you need to spend more than £3,000 a year to get any cashback.

Martin has been vocal about the difficulties facing the nation as the cost of living continues to soar. He predicted on the radio that "civil unrest isn't far away" as many have "nothing left to cut back on".

The finance guru's motoring advice comes after he warned Brits not to spend money renewing their passport. He advised holidaymakers should be careful when going to renew their documents online, as a number of websites on Google offer a fast-track service but you needlessly.

Martin has also directed Brits recently towards a maternity grant for new parents. The one-off payment of £500 is designed to help those on the lowest incomes known as a Sure Start Maternity Grant. He recommended the fund for new or soon-to-be parents struggling with the rising cost of living.

The petrol pump advice comes after one in three garages were closed yesterday in the South of England, according to fuel campaigners. The eco-mob Just Stop Oil protesters blocked oil terminals, affecting as many as 1,200 pumps south of Midlands.

However, retailers have assured drivers there is no need to panic-buy fuel. Motorists have been advised to continue to fill their tanks as normal when they need to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNMRR_0f5tTIbM00
Martin's trick can save drivers precious pennies when filling the car, so long as they always abide by the golden rule Credit: Alamy

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

What happens when you cancel a credit card?

There are myriad reasons you might consider closing an old credit card. Perhaps you've spent too much on credit in the past and want to prevent yourself from going down that rabbit hole again. Or maybe you're ready to upgrade to a new rewards credit card and plan to cut up your old one. Maybe you want to avoid the annual fees on cards you no longer use.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Bills#The Golden Rule#Civil Unrest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Google
KTEN.com

How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt Faster When You Are Trying to Build Up Credit

If you are trying to build up your credit, you may be wondering how to pay off your credit card debt faster so that your score will rise. Whether you’re trying to get a better rate on a mortgage, loan, or just want to improve your credit score, making dedicated steps towards reducing your debt is well worth the effort. If you’re ready to get started but aren’t sure how, you’ll need to focus on these six steps to get your debt down as quickly as possible.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Borrowers turn to high-cost debt as providers pull the plug on credit cards

Wages are shrinking, bills are rocketing, and cheap ways to borrow money are disappearing. Consumers trying to find cheaper ways to manage their financial affairs, from reorganising debts to plugging emergency gaps, are rapidly being shut out of traditional routes such as interest-free credit cards.The number of credit cards with a zero per cent interest period for balance transfers and new purchases has fallen significantly in the last five years.There are currently 36 per cent fewer cards offering zero per cent balance transfer, with 72 cards on the market today, compared with 114 five years ago.For zero per cent purchase...
CREDITS & LOANS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
388K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy