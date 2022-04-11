Late snow closes roads, schools in West Linn Monday morning

Depending on the elevation, some places throughout town saw as much as 4 inches.

A mid-April snow shower closed schools in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District and a handful of roads in West Linn Monday morning April 11.

The city of West Linn announced around 7 a.m. that steep portions of Pimlico Drive and Hidden Springs Road were closed because of slippery conditions. After initially declaring a two-hour delay, the school district announced around 8 a.m. that schools would remain closed for the day.

