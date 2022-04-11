ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Late snow closes roads, schools in West Linn Monday morning

By Holly Bartholomew
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Depending on the elevation, some places throughout town saw as much as 4 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4pYn_0f5tTAXY00

A mid-April snow shower closed schools in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District and a handful of roads in West Linn Monday morning April 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDxB6_0f5tTAXY00

Some spots in town saw as much as 4 inches of snow accumulate.

The city of West Linn announced around 7 a.m. that steep portions of Pimlico Drive and Hidden Springs Road were closed because of slippery conditions. After initially declaring a two-hour delay, the school district announced around 8 a.m. that schools would remain closed for the day.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Rain expected in Kern by Monday morning, snow at higher elevations

Bakersfield can expect stormy weather beginning early Monday morning. Most forecast models predict the valley could see between .25″ and .75″ of rain, while the mountains could see up to 1.15″ of precipitation. Snow levels will remain above 6,000′ so this system isn’t expected to bring much snow to the county. Sunday will bring temperature […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Snow will continue in some spots through Monday morning, low temps start the week

PITTSBURGH — Keep the winter coat handy and grab some extra warm layers for the start of the week. Lake effect snow showers will lingering in spots through Monday morning. Temperatures will tumble down to the teens to kick off Monday, the breeze will knock wind chills down into the single digits. Make sure the kids are bundled up well for the bus stop tomorrow. We won’t warm up much through the day. In fact we should break the record cold high for the the day as temperatures should only climb to the upper 20s near 30 degrees. The record low high for Monday is 30 degrees that was set back in 2015.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Water Main Break Closes Stretch Of Iliff Avenue In Aurora Monday Morning

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A water main break connected to a DUI crash Sunday night shut down a stretch of westbound E Iliff Avenue in Aurora Monday morning. There were no expected impacts to customer water service, Aurora Water tweeted. (credit: CBS) According to Aurora Water, the main break closed westbound lanes on Iliff between Interstate 225 and S Peoria Street. Crews were still working to locate other utilities before digging at the scene as of 7:45a a.m. It wasn’t until that took place that crews would be able to find exactly what part of the line was damaged and needed to...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Linn, OR
WHIO Dayton

Centerville road closed for repairs starting tomorrow morning

CENTERVILLE — Starting tomorrow morning, CenterPoint crews will be conducting maintenance on Main Street in Centerville. The southbound lanes of North Main Street will be closed from Iron Gate Park Drive To West Ridgeway Drive. >>Local construction companies hit by supply, worker shortage. Work is expected to take at...
CENTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Eyewitness News

Your Monday morning update

Your March 21 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. Your March 21 afternoon update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. Your March 20 Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:00 AM UTC. |. Your March 20 Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. Your Sunday morning...
ENVIRONMENT
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy