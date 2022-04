For older adults, some sleep problems can worsen age-related effects on the brain, heart and metabolism. Sleep changes as we age, and usually not for the better. Some sleep problems can worsen age-related effects on the brain, heart and metabolism. By 2050, the population over 60 years of age worldwide will surpass 2 billion. Therefore, sleep issues will only increase, contributing to the existing public health crisis known as insufficient sleep.

HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO