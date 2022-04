TUMWATER, Wash. — A Walla Walla metal foundry and casting company was fined $93,600 by the state for violating more than 40 health and safety regulations. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) found Walla Walla Foundry Inc. violated various rules from a general lack of planning and “hazard assessment to specific and serious failures to provide required safety equipment or training to workers,” according to a written release from L&I.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO