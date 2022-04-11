Crash on I-480 East blocked lanes for hours Monday
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — All lanes of Interstate 480 East at Ridge Road are now open after a crash that happened at around 1:15 p.m.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation , the crash happened at U.S. Route 42 at Ridge Road.Woman hit and killed during Cleveland street race
Traffic was backed up to Tiedeman Road for hours Monday afternoon.
A cause is not yet known. It’s also not known yet if anyone was injured. FOX 8 will continue to update this story as more is learned.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0