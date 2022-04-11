Crash on I-480 East blocked lanes for hours Monday

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — All lanes of Interstate 480 East at Ridge Road are now open after a crash that happened at around 1:15 p.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation , the crash happened at U.S. Route 42 at Ridge Road.

Traffic was backed up to Tiedeman Road for hours Monday afternoon.

A cause is not yet known. It’s also not known yet if anyone was injured. FOX 8 will continue to update this story as more is learned.

