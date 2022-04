ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Things started out so well for the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium that when Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis tagged St. Louis starter Steven Matz for a grand slam in the third inning, it took a moment to mentally settle into the new reality of what this game had become. What had appeared to be another lazy win incoming over a bad Pittsburgh team had suddenly shifted.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO