Kansas City, KS

Kansas City Hipsters Hope To Keep Unpopular 'Latinx' Term Alive

tonyskansascity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we've noted over and over . . . Latinos don't really like like the Latinx moniker because it's something that an effete East Coast white lady college professor invented. Fun fact . . . This silly term is part of the reason why there's a growing number of Latino conservatives...

www.tonyskansascity.com

