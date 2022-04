The wide receiver room behind DeVonta Smith could use some work for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have tried to add a veteran wide out through trades and free agency, but other than adding Zach Pascal, have come up empty and while veterans remain on the market, the NFL Draft could be the avenue for the Eagles’ with either pick No. 15 or 18 or even at pick 51 in the second-round.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO