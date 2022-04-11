ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Tests Positive for COVID, Set to Host CMT Awards Virtually

American Songwriter
The fan-voted CMT Awards are finally upon us. The 56th edition of the country music award show is set to air on April 11 from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Music City, Tennessee. The award show, however, hasn’t been without its hiccups.

The day before Kelsea Ballerini was due to host the CMT Awards, she let her fans know that she would not be able to host the show as originally planned. The CMT award-winning country songstress had tested positive for Coronavirus, barring her from attending the event in person.

“Alright friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news,” Ballerini said in a video. “The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore.”

Despite her run-in with the virus, CMT wasn’t going to abandon Ballerini. In fact, the award show worked with the artist to bring the award show to her.

“The incredible CMT team and my team have bought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform,” Ballerini explained. “It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best… Let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons.”

Truly making the best of the situation at hand, Ballerini added that even her award show looks would be posted for her fans. “If you think I’m not using my driveway as a runway for all my [looks] you’d be wrong though,” Ballerini commented on her annoucement video.

In addition to a virtual Ballerini, actor Anthony Mackie is set to host the show along with Kane Brown.

In-person performances will include Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, and more. Tune in at 8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT for the event.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

