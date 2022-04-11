ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel L. Jackson's Kid-Friendly Cussing In 'Paws Of Fury' Trailer Is So Friggin' Cute

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmDig_0f5tPU5g00

Samuel L. Jackson ’s samurai cuts with his tongue, too, in the “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” trailer, which dropped Monday. (Watch it below.)

But don’t worry, Mom and Dad. The man known for griping about the “motherfucking snakes on this motherfucking plane” ― among many cinema-swearing moments ― keeps it family-friendly in this animated flick.

Jackson voices Jimbo, a cat who mentors a bullied dog named Hank (Michael Cera) in a film that was “loosely inspired” by Mel Brooks’ classic western comedy “Blazing Saddles.” After several years of delays and a renaming , it has an explosive update on the “Blazing Saddles” campfire farting scene, as evidenced by the preview.

Jackson’s Jimbo doesn’t disappoint in his reaction to it: “What the mother father cocker spaniel is going on here?!”

Ricky Gervais, Michelle Yeoh, George Takei and Brooks also voice parts. The film is scheduled to open in July.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

