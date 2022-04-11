VIDEO: Parker McCollum Covers The Hell Out Of George Strait’s “True”

Parker McCollum can cover the hell out of a country song, by God.

In the past, we’ve seen him put together kickass renditions of Turnpike Troubadours’ “Good Lord Lorrie” and “The Funeral,” Cross Canadian Ragweed’s “Constantly,” George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me,” and even The Wallflowers’ “One Headlight.”

With that being said, we can add another sweet cover to the Limestone Kid’s long list.

And this time, it’s George Strait’s 1998 hit “True.”

Written by Marv Green and Jeff Stevens, it was released as the second single from his 1998 album One Step At A Time, which also featured hits like “I Just Want To Dance With You” and “We Really Shouldn’t Be Doing This.”

McCollum covered the song at Spring Break on the Coast at Concrete Street Amphitheater in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 19th.

If you’re a fellow country musician from the state of Texas, I feel like it’s only right to pay tribute to the King himself, and ol’ Parker paid tribute to the best to ever do it.

Check it out:

And of course the original:

Parker Records “Carrying Your Love With Me”

Parker also recently recorded and released a cover of The King’s classic “Carrying Your Love With Me”.

The song was originally written by Steve Bogard and Jeff Stevens, and included as the second single and title track from his 1997 album of the same name, eventually peaking at #1 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart later that year.

George was also nominated for Best Male Country Vocal Performance at the 1998 Grammy Awards because of this sweet little song, and it’s always been one of my personal favorite’s of his.

Of course, covering a country icon like George Strait is no easy task, but Parker said he couldn’t let the opportunity to do so pass him by:

“Impossible to truly do this song justice but when I got the opportunity to try, I just couldn’t pass it up.”

Fresh off his ACM Awards win for New Male Artist of the Year, Parker is gearing up to make his debut at the RodeoHouston this weekend… I’d say a new cover of a George Strait classic ain’t a bad way to kick it all off.

After all, the King is one of only three performers to ever sell it out on opening night (along with Cody Johnson and Garth Brooks).

Parker stayed true to the original production and nailed the vocals here, and I have to say, I think the King would be proud:

And check out the music video if you’ve never seen it before… there’s truly no better way to kick off your Friday morning: