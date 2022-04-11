ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage

By Starr Bowenbank
 2 days ago

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus ‘ 28-year marriage is coming to an end once more. Tish filed for divorce from the country star on Wednesday (April 6), Billboard has confirmed.

TMZ was first to report the divorce. According to court documents obtained by the site, she stated that she and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer have been living separately for the past two years. Tish additionally cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, TMZ reports.

Billboard has reached out for comment.

This is not the first time Billy Ray and Tish have sought to call off their marriage. The Hannah Montana actor was the first to file for divorce in 2010, but later withdrew his petition five months later because he “wanted to put my family back together.” The spouses both filed to end their marriage three years later in June 2013 , but called it off less than two months later after a brief stint in couples therapy. “We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

The country icon has been vocal about his relationship troubles in the past, telling People in 2016 that he and Tish were try taking things slowly in light of their ups and downs throughout the years. “It’s like everything in life,” he said. “You take it one step at a time. One day at a time. I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments.”

Billy Ray and Tish married in 1993 and share five adult children — daughters Miley , 29, Noah , 22, and Brandi, 34, and sons Trace , 33, and Braison, 27.

