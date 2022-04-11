ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney heir comes out as trans, slams Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A member of the Disney dynasty has come out publicly as transgender and expressed regret over not doing more about Florida’s recent, so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Roy P. Disney — the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co — disclosed recently in a statement that his child, Charlee, is trans.

Roy revealed the news while also pledging $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) alongside his wife, Sheri.

Charlee, 30, is a high school biology and science teacher who uses they/them pronouns and came out to their family four years ago.

“Equality matters deeply to us, especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Roy wrote in a statement.

Roy’s sister, Abigail Disney, tweeted her praise and adoration for her brother’s gesture. “Today I am busting with pride at what my brother and his wife have done. So proud so proud so proud!!!’ she wrote in response to his pledge.

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill was signed by the Sunshine State’s Gov. Ron DeSantis last month and disallows teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender issues with students. Disney, the company, also recently slammed the law and announced that they stand by members of the LGBTQ community.

Today I am busting with pride at what my brother and his wife have done. So proud so proud so proud!!! https://t.co/0VIiGXuLNp

— Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 8, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Charlee got candid in an interview with the Los Angeles Times and discussed their trans identity, as well as discontent with DeSantis’ signing of the bill.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ0ci_0f5tOEkZ00
Ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger speaks out on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

“I feel like I don’t do very much to help. I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more,” Charlee noted before talking about a previous lack of visible leaders to follow.

“I had very few openly gay role models. And I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models,” they continued. “I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me.”

But Charlee further questioned the merits of the law because of bullying, anxiety and the high risk of suicide in the LGBTQ community.

“To put something like this law on top of that?” Charlee said. “They can’t learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jon4y_0f5tOEkZ00 Roy P. Disney and his wife, Sheri Disney.WireImage

DeSantis previously suggested that Disney “has alienated a lot of people now,” dumping more criticism on the company.

“And so the political influence they’re used to wielding, I think has dissipated,” DeSantis stated during a news conference earlier this month . “And so the question is, why would you want to have special privileges in the law at all? And I don’t think that we should.”

Abigail spoke to CNN on Sunday and responded to what she called the politician’s “absurd” criticism and about her family’s legacy.

“This attack against Disney was so timed and rolled out so strategically that it was really hard for me to imagine that it didn’t come from a series of decisions that got made in the background,” she said.

“There have been gay people whether or not the word was ever spoken,” the documentary filmmaker continued. “It denies the fact that everyone, conservative or not, has a gay friend or a transgender family member.”

NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

How Strands for Trans built a movement for transgender-friendly barbershops

Strands for Trans, a campaign that maps transgender-friendly barbershops and salons, launched five years ago as stories of trans people facing discrimination in these spaces surfaced online. Now, amid a surge of anti-LGBTQ legislation, the organizers behind the campaign — including the owners of the gender-inclusive grooming salon Barba in...
SOCIETY
