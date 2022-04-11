ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV reminds motorcyclists to renew registrations

By Sara Rizzo
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding motorcycle owners to renew their registrations before they expire on April 30. Renewals can be done online on the DMV website .

“Many motorcyclists look forward to the spring season as they plan the road trips they want to make,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder. “There are so many great destinations in New York State, so we urge motorcyclists to get their registrations renewed by April 30. We are committed to making the process as simple and fast as possible. We wish you a happy and safe riding season.”

Motorcycles also need to be inspected at least once a year. You can find businesses licensed to perform motorcycle safety inspections on the DMV website . Motorcycles must also have liability coverage if operated on public roadways.

Motorcycles with registrations that are suspended or revoked, have been expired for more than a year, or have not been inspected in the past 12 months cannot be renewed. You would have to reregister at a DMV office or by mail.

DMV reminds drivers to watch for motorcyclists during the warmer months. Drivers should also watch for pedestrians and bicyclists and give them extra room on the road.

Safety suggestions for motorcyclists

  • Wear a DOT-approved helmet
  • Wear high-quality riding gear
  • Be visible and wear high visibility vests and reflectors
  • Maintain your motorcycle
  • Driver sober
  • Be alert
  • Slow down
  • Allows adequate space between you and the vehicle in front of you
  • Follow all traffic laws
Safety suggestions for drivers

  • Watch for and yield to motorcycles
  • Look twice and save a life
  • Ensure vehicle is in safe operating condition
  • Stay focused on the road and your surroundings
  • Drive sober
