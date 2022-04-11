ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee's Thomas signs with Ferris State University

By McLain Moberg
 2 days ago
Allie Thomas, her family, and Chippewas coach Eric Thuemmel celebrate following her big day. (Left to right: Melissa Thomas, Gannon Thomas, Allie Thomas, Eric Thuemmel, and Jason Thomas) (Submitted photo/Andy Huber)

MANISTEE – Manistee senior Allie Thomas is taking her talents to the next level after signing her national letter of intent to continue her track and field career at Ferris State University on April 8.

Thomas has been working toward this moment well before stepping foot inside the high school, and Chippewas head coach Eric Thuemmel agrees.

"I'm thrilled to see Allie take her talents to the next level. She's been such a consistent hard worker and dedicated athlete since her middle school days," he said. "She's run basically every track event we have, from sprints to distance, and does well in each of them. The 200M seems to be her best event, as she's placed well at the regional level each year in that event.

"We're hoping she can help lead the 4x400M relay to a good showing at the state meet this year. She's got a great attitude, and she's a real team leader."

Thomas' parents, Melissa and Jason, were also in attendance – the two couldn't be prouder of their daughter.

"Allie has made the most of her high school experience, and I am very excited for her future," said Melissa.

Jason added, "Allie is intelligent, hardworking, and determined. She will succeed at whatever she decides to do in life. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life for her to call me dad."

For Thomas, the prospect of her future remains exhilarating and one she looks forward to.

"I am really excited to be able to continue running track over the next four years at Ferris; to me, it has been such an impactful part of my life and something that I have learned so much from," Thomas said. "I love the uniqueness of track in that it is just as much an individual sport as it is a team sport, and I just feel so lucky that I have been given the opportunity to continue competing in the sport I love the most."

