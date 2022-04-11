Time and date for Game 1 of Denver Nuggets 1st-round series against Golden State Warriors announced

Year three of the Karl Dorrell era features a fun but challenging schedule for the 2022 Colorado Buffaloes football team. The new-look Buffs open up against TCU before having to navigate a pair of non-conference road matchups. After that, the Buffs will play nine Pac-12 games in hopes of reaching the conference championship game on Dec. 2. View Colorado’s complete 2022 schedule below: RELATED: RANKING EACH GAME ON COLORADO’S 2022 SCHEDULE Week Date Opponent Time (MT) 1 Sept. 2 TCU TBD 2 Sept. 10 at Air Force TBD 3 Sept. 17 at Minnesota TBD 4 Sept. 24 UCLA TBD 5 Oct. 1 at Arizona TBD 6 Bye N/A N/A 7 Oct. 15 California TBD 8 Oct. 22 at Oregon State TBD 9 Oct. 29 Arizona State TBD 10 Nov. 5 Oregon TBD 11 Nov. 11 at USC TBD 12 Nov. 19 at Washington TBD 13 Nov. 26 Utah TBD Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Every Colorado Buffaloes leading rusher since 2000

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO