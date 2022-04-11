ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Time and date for Game 1 of Denver Nuggets 1st-round series against Golden State Warriors announced

9NEWS
9NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — Playoff tickets for the six-seed Denver Nuggets first-round series against the three-seed Golden State Warriors went on sale Monday. So far, a date and time have been announced only for Game 1, which is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chase Center in San...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Reporter Says Everyone Can See That James Harden Is Past His Prime: "James Harden Does Not Have The Lift, The Burst, The Speed That He Used To Have."

When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
9NEWS

CU's Hollingshed selected No. 8 overall in WNBA draft

NEW YORK — Mya Hollingshed is heading to the WNBA. Hollingshed, a standout for the University of Colorado women's basketball team, was selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 draft on Monday night. A native of Houston, Texas, Hollingshed played in...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Reaves, Monk lead Lakers past Nuggets 146-141 in OT

DENVER — Malik Monk had a career-best 41 points and Austin Reaves set career highs with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in a season finale devoid of star power.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Nikola Jokić named Western Conference Player of the Month

DENVER — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in March and April, the NBA announced Tuesday. Jokić wins the award for the second time this season and the fourth time in his career. The NBA’s...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Joel Embiid
KXRM

UCHealth welcomes newest Nuggets fans

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth is rounding up some of the Denver Nuggets’ newest fans. Both Memorial Hospital locations (North and Central), official health care partners of the Nuggets, are gifting babies with Nuggets burp clothes. A UCHealth spokersperson said it’s all to cheer on our hometown team during Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Longtime Rockies broadcaster returns to 850 KOA

DENVER — Jerry Schemmel is back with 850 KOA following a two-year hiatus. iHeartMedia said Schemmel has returned to the KOA Colorado Rockies Radio Network, effective immediately. Schemmel will share play-by-play and color analyst duties with Jack Corrigan for all 162 Colorado Rockies games this season, said iHeartMedia. Schemmel...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Time#Ticketmaster Com#Mvp#Serbian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule

Year three of the Karl Dorrell era features a fun but challenging schedule for the 2022 Colorado Buffaloes football team. The new-look Buffs open up against TCU before having to navigate a pair of non-conference road matchups. After that, the Buffs will play nine Pac-12 games in hopes of reaching the conference championship game on Dec. 2. View Colorado’s complete 2022 schedule below: RELATED: RANKING EACH GAME ON COLORADO’S 2022 SCHEDULE Week Date Opponent Time (MT) 1 Sept. 2 TCU TBD 2 Sept. 10 at Air Force TBD 3 Sept. 17 at Minnesota TBD 4 Sept. 24 UCLA TBD 5 Oct. 1 at Arizona TBD 6 Bye N/A N/A 7 Oct. 15 California TBD 8 Oct. 22 at Oregon State TBD 9 Oct. 29 Arizona State TBD 10 Nov. 5 Oregon TBD 11 Nov. 11 at USC TBD 12 Nov. 19 at Washington TBD 13 Nov. 26 Utah TBD Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Every Colorado Buffaloes leading rusher since 2000
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy