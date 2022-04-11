This $6 Megan Thee Stallion-Approved Mascara ‘Does Wonders’ For Fine, Thinning Lashes

Click here to read the full article.

There’s something in the water lately. Every beauty spot we love is having incredible sales where quite literally everything we obsess over—from wrinkle-reducing skincare to eyelash-enhancing serums —is on sale for shockingly low prices. So, it should be no surprise that Ulta is following suit with its Spring Haul event. Now through April 18 (you’ve got less than a week, people!!), you can shop self-tanners, perfecting foundations and anti-aging moisturizers for up to 50 percent off.

Out of everything on sale, my eyes are on Revlon’s line of beloved So Fierce! mascaras . Mostly because I want this product on my eyes. If you aren’t familiar with these, know that each mascara is known and loved for its ability to bring lashes to new heights. They’re designed with unique wide applicators that somehow have enough bristles to individually target every lash to highlight and curl them. I don’t know how Revlon comes up with these things, but I’m certainly impressed! As are the thousands of reviewers who have given these mascaras a perfect rating.

If that’s not enough, know that this mascara has Megan Thee Stallion’s approval. She rocked it while looking red-hot on the red carpet for the Grammy’s nearly a week ago.

There are three mascaras in the line-up of discounted buys: the OG , the Big Bag and the Waterproof. If this sounds confusing, don’t stress. We go into more detail about each below.

Revlon So Fierce! Mascara

The original mascara in the So Fierce lineup is nothing to take lightly. Each of the three colors it comes in—black, blackest black and blackened brown—have an applicator brush with a whopping 252 bristles , layered to sweep up individual lashes in one motion. Made from paraffin and rice bran waxes, the clump-free formula is ideal for building up a bold look that will last from morning to night.

“ Best mascara I have ever used,” wrote one reviewer. “I have long, semi curly lashes and this makes them 10x longer and lifts them up. The wand is made of plastic and makes it so you can really get in there and separate the lashes. It is also very long-lasting.”

Revlon So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara

If you’re on the hunt for a mascara that’ll make it look like you’re wearing falsies, look no further. Big Bad is in the name for a reason—with this one, you’ll look like an absolute show-stopper. Not only does it enhance the bold look of lashes after a swipe or two, but this mascara also tints lashes for up to a week after each use. Even after you rinse your makeup off, your lashes will still be looking top-tier!

Per a consumer study, 94 percent of users said their lashes were darker after using this product, all thanks to the lash tint effect. “I’ve always had thin lashes and never had long lashes, but this mascara changed my life,” wrote one reviewer. “It gave them amazing volume and made them appear longer!”

Like its predecessor, you can shop the $10 mascara for $6 today.

So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara Waterproof

Get all of the benefits of the Big Bad mascara you learned about above, plus a waterproof finish. This formula lasts for up to a day (and, again, tints lashes for up to a week). Thanks to the double-sided design, where one side of the brush is flat and the other is curved, you can perfect the look of your lashes to your exact taste. Use the flat side for subtle volume, or layer on the curved edge for an intense, dramatic finish. Shoppers say it “does wonders” for your lashes.

“I have blonde thin eyelashes and most mascaras really don’t show them off very well, but Revlon’s So Fierce made them stand out,” wrote one reviewer.