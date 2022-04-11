Intoxicated PA Man With Armed With Cooking Spray Threatens To Burn Down House: Police

Rasheek Feaster Photo Credit: Carlisle police department

What sounds like a romantic dinner date with home cooking and roses, turned violent in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Apr. 10, police say.

Carlisle Borough police were called to the 1st block of West Ridge Street for an active domestic incident around midnight, the department explained in a release on Monday.

Rasheek Feaster, 42, of Harrisburg, called the police stating "that he was struck in the face by a female in the residence," police say.

Upon investigation, police discovered Feaster "was intoxicated and was the primary aggressor in the argument," as stated in the release.

At one point in the couple's argument, he grabbed a bouquet of roses, striking the victim in the face— injuring her, according to the release.

After the floral flogging, Feaster "went into the kitchen, grabbed an aerosol can of oil, a lighter, and extra cooking oil and told the victim 'you better get your son out of here I'm going to burn the house down,'" as police stated in the release.

Feaster was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment, the release and court records show.

He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $5,000 and his his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams at 2 p.m. Apr. 13, according to his court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.