The US second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, has tested positive for Covid-19, but his wife Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, the White House said Tuesday. However after Emhoff -- an attorney who is the first to hold the second gentleman title after his wife became the first woman ever to win the US vice presidency -- tested positive, Harris canceled a planned appearance at a White House event celebrating Women's History Month.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO