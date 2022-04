A 20-year-old Kennesaw woman was seriously injured in a crash early Monday after police say her car was hit by a pickup truck while stopped in the middle lane of I-75. The wreck took place just before 3:30 a.m. near the Allgood Road overpass on I-75 North, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release. The woman’s 2021 Toyota Rav4 was stopped in the center lane. Investigators are working to determine why the 20-year-old’s SUV came to a stop in the travel lanes.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO