Still in Stock! Snag These Items From the Stoney Clover Lane x Target Collab Before They Sell Out

By Hannah Kahn
 3 days ago

Second chances! If you missed the launch of Target’s wildly popular collection with Stoney Clover Lane , it’s not too late to score some styles from this colorful collab. A little background: the cult-favorite lifestyle brand teamed up with Target to create a limited-time line of affordable apparel and accessories. Most items sold out online almost immediately — I even went to my local store the day of the drop, and the shelves were wiped clean!

Luckily, we tracked down seven of the remaining items still in stock. From bathing suits to overalls, these cute pieces are perfect for warm weather. Read on to shop our spring and summer favorites!

These Terry Cloth Joggers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSKin_0f5tJ7lM00
Stoney Clover Lane/Target

Joggers that feel like a cozy towel? Sign Us up! These terry cloth pants are great for lounging or laying out by the pool as a swimsuit cover-up.

Get the Women's Ankle Terry Jogger Pants for just $20 at Target!

This V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATl0d_0f5tJ7lM00
Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Take the plunge in this flattering one-piece. Available in both green and lavender, this V-neck swimsuit features ruched side detailing, removable cups and an open tie-back.

Get the Women's Deep V-Neck Textured One Piece Swimsuit for just $35 at Target!

This Tie-Dye T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPInY_0f5tJ7lM00
Stoney Clover Lane x Target

This tie-dye tee is to dye for! Shoppers say that this shirt is the perfect cropped length. One even gushed, “Softest tee, oversized perfectly, fun tie dye colors, great quality material. Fun for over swimsuit or wearing out or hanging at home. Definitely summer approved!”

Get the Women's Short Sleeve Boxy Tie-Dye T-Shirt for just $12 at Target!

This Blue Gingham Bikini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4On8Zg_0f5tJ7lM00
Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Make a splash this summer in this blue gingham bikini! The triangle top features removable pads and a scalloped neckline, while the bottoms include heart bead accents on the adjustable side ties and a tunneled waist. One customer gushed that this bikini is a “must buy!”

Get the Women's Gingham Triangle Bikini Top for just $20 and the Women's Side-Tie Gingham Bikini Bottom for just $18 at Target!

These White Overalls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obPWZ_0f5tJ7lM00
Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Overall , we’re ecstatic with this Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection. And coincidentally, overalls are in this season! According to one review, this jumpsuit is “absolutely adorable. Super cute and great quality.”

Get the Women's Overalls for just $30 at Target!

This Striped Canvas Hammock

Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Kick your feet up on this comfy striped hammock. For just $50, this chic canvas hammock is a steal! Turn your backyard into a summer oasis paradise with this beachy decor.

Get the Canvas Striped Hammock Blue for just $50 at Target!

This Striped Cropped Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0lzd_0f5tJ7lM00
Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Earn your stripes with this pink and white striped tank. Made from a cotton and Spandex blend, this stretchy top features a scalloped hem and scoop neckline. One shopper said, “I absolutely love this tank top! It is so cute and soft and goes with so many different bottoms.”

Get the Women's Striped Tank Top for just $12 at Target!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

