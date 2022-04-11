ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Mother, 2 children injured in Marshall shooting

By Michael Fowler
 2 days ago

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A mother and her two children were injured in a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Marshall.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officials received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of South Garrett and Woodland Road around 8:09 p.m. on Sunday. Off-duty officers working security at the Marshall Convention Center heard the shots and went out to Bell St. where they say they observed a red Dodge Charger approaching at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was occupied by a woman and two small children and was reportedly riddled with bullet holes. The mother and her children were able to get out of the car with the help of the officers and taken inside the convention center for their safety, as well as to receive medical care.

Thankfully, the mother and her children seemed to only have suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

Marshall Police patrol officers, detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the area of the initial call, locating several shell casings in the roadway before processing the scene. Marshall PD said that investigators do not believe that the female and her children were the intended targets of this crime.

“This violence must end in our city. Families should not fear a random attack while driving home from grocery shopping or while they are simply relaxing in their homes. No one should be shooting up vehicles, but shooting multiple rounds into a vehicle when you have no idea who is inside of that vehicle is the pinnacle of recklessness. This type of violence will not be tolerated and the Marshall Police Department will bring all of our resources to bear in order to bring those responsible to justice.”

Cliff Carruth, Marshall Chief of Police

Carruth added that, “anyone in the area of Woodland Road and South Garrett who may have seen something, heard something, or has surveillance cameras that may have captured images of the vehicle involved to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.”

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspects that wishes to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

