Dana Point, CA

Eddie Vedder, Jack White & more playing 2022 Ohana Festival

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Vedder has announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of his Ohana Festival, taking place September 30 to October 2 in Dana Point, California. Along with a solo set from Pearl...

101.9 The Rock

Jack White Urges Major Labels to Join His Vinyl Crusade

Jack White urged major record labels -- whom he claimed have "more money than God" -- to build their own vinyl pressing plants. “Vinyl records have exploded in the last decade and the demand is incredibly high,” White explained in a video message which you can watch below. “A small punk band can’t get their record for eight to ten months. And I now ask the major labels, Warner Bros, Universal and Sony to finally build your own pressing plants again. As the MC5 once said, you’re either part of the problem, or part of the solution.”
New Haven Register

Jack White to Hit the Road With Openers Be Your Own Pet, the Kills, More

Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues world tour will feature a dozen special guest openers across the scheduled 59-date international trek. Among them are punk outfit Be Your Own Pet, who will reunite after 14 years to perform two opening gigs. Be Your Own Pet will take the stage for...
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
musictimes.com

Jack White Hilariously Impersonates Beck After Crashing Nashville Show [VIDEO HERE!]

Jack White made Beck's Nashville Show even more special by crashing the event and impersonating the singer. On Monday, White took over the stage and picked up an acoustic guitar. The rocker then transformed into Beck, copying the main star of the show. "Hello, ladies and gentlemen, I'm Beck, I'm...
Chad Smith
Jack White
Glen Hansard
Brittany Howard
Eddie Vedder
Stevie Nicks
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
loudersound.com

Watch Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell front Foo Fighters to sing Been Caught Stealing

See Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell join Foo Fighters onstage at Lollapalooza, Chile in Santiago, for a blast through Been Caught Stealing. Foo Fighters welcomed Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell onstage during their headline appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Santiago, Chile last week (March 18) for a raprurously-received run through JA classic Been Caught Stealing.
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Ozzy Osbourne Album? – Vote Now

Ozzy Osbourne is perhaps the most beloved figure in rock and metal, and between his work as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath, he's released a ton of records. So, that begs the question for this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week Poll — what's the best Ozzy Osbourne album?
hypebeast.com

Migos, Jack Harlow and More To Headline 2022 Life Is Beautiful Festival

Las Vegas’ three-day music festival Life Is Beautiful has revealed its 2022 lineup, with headliners including Jack Harlow, Migos, Lorde, Gorillaz, Kygo, Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Cage the Elephant and Beach House. Elsewhere at the festival, which is scheduled to take place from September 16 to September 18, Isaiah...
American Songwriter

New Ozzy Osbourne Album is Complete

The forthcoming Ozzy Osbourne album is complete. The Prince of Darkness announced the news on social media over the weekend. Last winter, Sony Group Corporation, the parent company of Sony Music Entertainment, listed a new Osbourne album in a published document under the heading “Selected upcoming releases anticipated over the next six months.”
