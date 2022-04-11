Eddie Vedder, Jack White & more playing 2022 Ohana Festival

Jack White urged major record labels -- whom he claimed have "more money than God" -- to build their own vinyl pressing plants. “Vinyl records have exploded in the last decade and the demand is incredibly high,” White explained in a video message which you can watch below. “A small punk band can’t get their record for eight to ten months. And I now ask the major labels, Warner Bros, Universal and Sony to finally build your own pressing plants again. As the MC5 once said, you’re either part of the problem, or part of the solution.”

