NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pamela Anne Barrick, 68, formerly of Ashland, VA, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. Pam was born February 7, 1954, in Charleston, South Carolina. She grew up in New Martinsville, WV, and was a graduate of Magnolia High School class of 1972. Pam was a retired paralegal in the Office of the Hanover County Attorney in Hanover Virginia. She was a Christian by faith.

NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO