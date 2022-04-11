ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Marijuana Legalization Groups Aims for November Election

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group that wants to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota submitted paperwork Monday to the secretary of state to begin the approval process. If approved by the secretary of state, the...

WUKY

Kentucky House passes bill to legalize medical marijuana

The Kentucky House has endorsed legalizing medical marijuana. The House passed a bill Thursday to strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions. Karyn Czar reports from Frankfort. Representative Jason Nemes used to be strongly against any laws to legalize medical marijuana. On Thursday he...
Kait 8

Push to legalize recreational marijuana continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A push for recreational pot in the natural state. Multiple proposals are battling it out for voter signatures. One organization said it is going to resubmit an initiative to gain more momentum for 2024. Signatures are important to qualify for a spot on the ballot. Melissa...
ARKANSAS STATE
KSN News

Legal challenges and concerns to Kansas Medical Marijuana bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans have begun to express concern over potential problems that could occur if Kansas lawmakers legalize medical marijuana. After a second day of hearings in a state senate committee, we heard more testimony from people who would be impacted by SB 560. Earlier this week, some had expressed concerns about […]
KANSAS STATE
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
Sentinel

Rush to legalize recreational marijuana ignores real public health and safety concerns

There has been a lot of news surrounding the recent Senate Law and Justice Committee hearings regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana, and as a member of that committee, I am concerned about the discussions that have taken place. The hearings have seemed one-sided, and the topics covered have been used to advance recreational marijuana legislation rather than provide a thorough vetting of all aspects of this controversial issue.
U.S. POLITICS
WIBW

Kansans speak out against legalizing marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Senate Committee hearing regarding legalizing medical marijuana continued Thursday at the Kansas Statehouse. Critics said legalizing medical marijuana comes with risks. Robert Jacobs with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said those include, “Accessibility to marijuana, crime in Kansas, and enforcement of the drug laws.”
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

US News and World Report

Legalizing Medical Marijuana Gets First Public Hearing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-authored bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin will be getting its first public hearing next week, achieving one goal of backers and the latest sign of progress for those who want to loosen the state's laws. The bill won't become law this year...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

More hesitation on marijuana legalization in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Though Senate hearings on adult-use recreational marijuana have had a sense of “when, not if” the drug would be legal, at least one senator is calling for more skepticism. While the three previous hearings have focused on the potential for boosting state tax...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

