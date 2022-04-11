Report: Jalen Reagor drawing trade interest

If the Philadelphia Eagles are prepared to move on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor this offseason, it appears they could get some compensation for him, rather than just releasing the embattled wide receiver.

According to Geoff Mosher of Inside The Birds , there is interest in Reagor on the trade market:

"Other teams will be interested in acquiring Reagor. Sources have told Inside The Birds that teams have already called to check on the third-year receiver’s availability."

Beyond the fact that you would rather get some compensation for a former first-round pick than nothing, Mosher points out that it would make more sense financially to trade Reagor than releasing him.

According to Over The Cap , the Eagles would be left with $7.841 million in dead cap money if they released him before June 1, and $6.038 million in dead cap money if they released him after June 1. A trade of Reagor before June 1 (in time to receive compensation in the 2022 NFL Draft), would leave the Eagles with $3.605 million in dead cap money. A post June 1 trade would leave the Eagles with just $1.802 million in dead cap money in 2022.

It is true, though, that Reagor is only 23 years old. And in Mosher's report, there are some who wonder if general manager Howie Roseman would be content to give up on Reagor already, especially given that the return of draft compensation probably wouldn't be significant. Roseman was around for Nelson Agholor becoming a key part of the team's 2017 Super Bowl run after a disastrous second season. And remember, Chip Kelly -- not Roseman -- drafted Agholor. Roseman has even more motivation personally to try to make things work with Reagor.

The 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Reagor has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. A pick after he was taken, the Minnesota Vikings selected Justin Jefferson, who is already a two-time Pro Bowler thanks to his 196 catches for 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

