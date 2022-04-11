ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County man arrested on rape,unlawful sexual conduct with minor

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

A Belmont County man has been arrested on rape of a minor, and other charges.

Bellaire police say Dale Bennett was arrested and charged with rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and felony gross sexual imposition on two females of ages 10 and 13.

Police say Bennett walked into the police department on Friday and gave his confessions.

Bellaire police say they are investigating the case and CPS is also involved.

7News is working to get more information, refresh for updates.

