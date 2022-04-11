ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Madrid authorities on alert ahead of Champions League games

By Associated Press
KESQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Madrid authorities have reinforced security measures in the Spanish capital ahead of the arrival of thousands...

kesq.com

Daily Mail

Madrid officials are 'on alert' with Chelsea and Man City fans creating 'double danger' for police ahead of Champions League clashes against Real and Atletico this week - with the metro and main square to be bolstered by 'reinforced' security

Madrid police will be 'on alert' this week as they brace for the 'double danger' of two English fanbases arriving in Chelsea and Manchester City. Both teams will play in the Spanish capital in the same for their Champions League clashes against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid respectively - and officials will have to pay 'special attention' with two lots of English-based supporters descending on city, claims Marca.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Thierry Henry: Luka Modric Champions League assist for Real Madrid against Chelsea 'absolutely perfect'

It might just be the pass we all remember from the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League when it is all said and done. Real Madrid's 5-4 aggregate win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals produced a marvelous moment in Tuesday's second leg. With Real down 3-0 at home and 4-3 on aggregate, they had to score in the final 15 minutes to force extra time. They did it on an all-time assist by Luka Modric. Take a look:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails the 'magic of the Bernabeu' for helping his side to overcome Chelsea and reach the Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti survived another breathtaking European night at the Bernabeu as his team saw off a stirring Chelsea fightback to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals despite a 3-2 defeat after extra time in the second leg. Their 5-4 aggregate win on Tuesday came five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
MLS
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Benfica on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool and Benfica will vie for a place in the last four of the Champions League as they meet at Anfield.The hosts enter the second leg well placed to progress, with Luis Diaz’s late goal in Lisbon last week boosting their advantage to two ahead of their home 90 minutes.A 3-1 victory represented a strong first result for Jurgen Klopp’s side amid a busy period as Liverpool continue to seek a quadruple.Opponents Benfica will hope to prey on any tired Liverpool legs and minds during a hectic two week run of four high-stakes fixtures.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League: Chelsea eliminated by Real Madrid after extra time

What a night. Two dramatic ties, one of them an absolute classic. Chelsea, the reigning champions, are out and we know two of our four Champions League semi-finalists. But who will join La Liga duo Real Madrid and Villarreal? Manchester City or Atletico Madrid will battle it out to face Real, with Liverpool and Benfica both eyeing a showdown with the Yellow Submarine.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

MADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

(WATCH) Jubilant Villarreal fans party in Castellon after Bayern Munich win

Villarreal fans will be partying all night after they secured a Champions League semi final place for the first time since 2006. The Yellow Submarine held their nerve away at Bayern Munich after travelling to Germany with a 1-0 first leg lead from last week. Robert Lewandowski levelled the tie...
UEFA

