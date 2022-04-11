ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Try a Roast Pork tenderloin and Carrots with Spring Onion Pesto for your Easter meal

By Patrick Berry
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – If you haven’t decided on your Easter...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Slattery
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roast Pork#Spring Onions#Food Drink#Pork Tenderloin 8#Salt Pepper Spring
Beaumont Enterprise

Recipe: For Easter, carrot cupcakes, cream cheese frosting

There are lots of classic dishes for Easter dinner: rack or leg of lamb, baked ham, Easter Bread, asparagus sides. But no one wants to miss dessert on a holiday, so make it a good one!. Carrots often make an appearance at Easter in some guise, often as a side...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bon Appétit

Porcini Gnocchi With Butter Sauce

This gnocchi is inspired by a porcini mushroom pasta that chef Stefano Secchi ate at Il Centro, a restaurant in Piedmont, Italy, where the misty forests are perfect for foraging. Don’t worry if you don’t have access to freshly foraged porcinis, though: This recipe relies on easier-to-find dried mushrooms, which are ground into powder and mixed into the dough. For the best and lightest gnocchi, Secchi suggests using slightly older potatoes: “They have less moisture content, so you can add less flour and keep your gnocchi from getting gummy.” Roasting the potatoes on a wire rack allows steam to escape from every side. To form the gnocchi, look no further than your flatware drawer. “You can use a gnocchi board,” Secchi says, “but my nonna always used a fork.”
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

SLOW COOKER BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON PORK ROAST

Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pork Roast made in the crockpot with just a few simple ingredients. Fall-apart tender pork with the most amazing flavors. Instant Pot instructions included!. Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pork Roast made with chicken broth, brown sugar, cinnamon and a few other simple ingredients. Only...
RECIPES
Parade

This is Hands Down the Only Carrot Cake Recipe You Need in Your Life

When it comes to the most iconic, timeless cakes, carrot cake is right up there with the best of them. Especially Homemade Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting. Moist cake laced with finely shredded carrots, topped with velvety smooth cream cheese, whipped into frosted perfection… Those are the markings of the best carrot cake recipe and we happen to have one right here for you, courtesy of PARADE Chef Jon Ashton.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy