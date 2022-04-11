ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The process of peekaboo color and how it can jazz up your look

By Alanna Flood
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – Sometimes a person wants to give an outwardly...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

How to Elevate Your Everyday Work Look

So I think it’s safe to say that most of us are officially going back to work; at least a couple of days a week. Since so many of us have been working from home, I thought it would be a great time to talk about how to elevate your everyday work look. With just a few key pieces you can go back to work feeling stylish and confident. Let’s go!
APPAREL
Digital Trends

How to change your smart light colors

St. Patrick's Day is March 17, and you may want to spruce up your party space with some festive colors. You'll need to have some smart lights to really set the tone, but once they're set up, it's easy to change the colors. The main thing is being familiar with the native apps involved and accurately identifying the color you want.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Peekaboo#Mass#Wicked Salon
WWLP 22News

How to give your core a killer workout with pilates balls

(Mass Appeal) – Spring is here and summer is right around the corner – and let’s face it…. we all want to get our midsection in better shape before we hit the beach! Elizabeth Lenart from Elizabeth Lenart Fitness is going to show us how to give our core a killer workout with these small pilates balls!
WORKOUTS
Time Out Global

Jazz up your living space with flexible payments option PayLater by Grab

Just got the keys to your new place and looking to spruce it up with your own style and personality?. Shopping for home decor and lifestyle items is always exciting, but there's no denying that the bills can add up. When you want your furniture and electronics to last, it makes sense to invest in high-quality items after all.
TECHNOLOGY
purewow.com

How to Straighten Your Hair Without Losing Volume in the Process

Somewhere between the bouffant blowout of the ’80s and the so-slick-it-sticks-to-your-head look of the ’90s, there lies a sleek yet bouncy medium. Here, some pointers for straightening your hair so you don’t lose too much volume in the process. Here's what you'll need:. Here's what to do:
HAIR CARE
Santa Clarita Radio

Looking To Spruce Up Your Home While Staying Within Your Budget

A Royal Suite is sure to have everything you’re looking for and more. Since 1978, A Royal Suite has committed themselves to providing the best furniture for every room at incredible rates on the market. Now that spring has sprung, it’s time to swap out dreary furniture for fabulous...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WWLP 22News

These Easter decoration ideas are classy and surprisingly affordable

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Springtime pastel hues, flower-adorned wreaths, artistically-designed eggs and more — there are numerous ways to showcase your Easter spirit with lovely decorations for both inside and outside your home. From your front door to your dining room table, decorations that are both classy and reasonably priced will make your place inviting for the upcoming holiday. Whether you prefer simplistic or whimsical designs, our favorite decorative ideas will help you celebrate the holiday with style.
LIFESTYLE
WWLP 22News

These Easter family games are sure to keep your kids entertained

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Easter is a perfect opportunity to spend time as a family away from screens and tech, but once your kids are bored and hyped up on sugar, it doesn’t feel so idyllic. Playing games is a great way to keep kids engaged and occupied.
KIDS
UPI News

The rise of the full 'Pink Moon' is coming

Saturday night will be a great opportunity to step outside and soak in beautiful views of Earth's celestial companion as the full moon rises around the globe. The upcoming full moon will be the first of astronomical spring for the Northern Hemisphere. The most recent moon was the Worm Moon, which shined brightly on March 18, just two days before the changing of the seasons on the March equinox.
ASTRONOMY
loudersound.com

Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight

Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release guest-packed second album. Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser have released their second album, The Seven Ages Of Starlight. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The new record has been recorded over several...
ROCK MUSIC
WWLP 22News

Last-minute Easter finds!

(Mass Appeal) – This weekend is Easter, and if you need some last minute ideas, Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss has us covered! Let’s take a look. HI-CHEW, the fruity, chewy candy brand, is the perfect Easter candy! Learn more at HI-CHEW.com. With spring quickly approaching and Easter right...
FESTIVAL
WWLP 22News

Best oversized jean jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just about every decade from the last century has made a comeback in fashion. And with so many different trends coming together, it can be hard to find that one thing that ties your whole outfit together. Enter the oversized jean jacket.
APPAREL
Stereogum

Preview Arcade Fire’s New Single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”

As you might have heard, Arcade Fire are preparing to release a new album, WE, next month. After sending a series of mysterious postcards to fans (and posting web ads), Arcade Fire debuted a few songs live at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre a few weeks ago, including lead single “The Lightning I, II.” Now, the band is sharing a preview of their next single, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).”
MUSIC
WWLP 22News

Craft ideas for Spring vacation

(Mass Appeal) – If you don’t have plans to go somewhere for spring school vacation then you know how hard it is to keep your kids occupied. Well, we’ve got some great craft ideas that not only will keep them busy but also provide you with some keepsakes. Brent Anderson, owner of Funstruction, is here now to show us how to make some items with wood.
LIFESTYLE
WWLP 22News

Ideas for decorating a spring-themed cake

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a way to wow the people at your Easter gathering, or at any time, then we’ve got just the right thing. Brandee Simone, owner of Many Layers Cake Shop in Northampton is here to show us how to take your standard cake to the next level.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
American Songwriter

Gear: Martin Guitars Expands Innovative SC line

Martin’s first SC model was the NAMM Best in Show award-winning SC-13E launched back in early 2020. Some guitar purists did not embrace the different body shapes and neck profiles while many young musicians did. Many of the popular features from the original design were carried forward in the new guitars.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy