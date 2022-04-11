Residential fire causes $100,000 in damages in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Fire Department (YFD) estimated that a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Ave. on April 10th caused $100,000 in damages, according to a press release from YFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. YFD said they responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, April 10th. YFD also said a total of 18 firefighters responded to the incident.

“First-arriving crews found the house with smoke coming from the eaves on all sides. There was heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the residence,” said YFD in a press release.

Yakima Fire said no one was inside the house during the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The damage to the building was extensive, with water damage in the main living areas, according to YFD.

