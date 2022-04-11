ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Residential fire causes $100,000 in damages in Yakima

By Amanda Mason
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAhzL_0f5tEhwG00

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Fire Department (YFD) estimated that a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Ave. on April 10th caused $100,000 in damages, according to a press release from YFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. YFD said they responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, April 10th. YFD also said a total of 18 firefighters responded to the incident.

“First-arriving crews found the house with smoke coming from the eaves on all sides. There was heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the residence,” said YFD in a press release.

Yakima Fire said no one was inside the house during the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The damage to the building was extensive, with water damage in the main living areas, according to YFD.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

