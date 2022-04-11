ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Third Street in Lincoln closed starting Tuesday

By From news reports
The Courier
 2 days ago
Officials at the City of Lincoln Streets and Alley Department said Third Street between Decatur and Maple will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting Tuesday and running through Saturday.

For those who plan to use the services at the Logan County Health Department full access will be available.

The closure is due to the ComEd Lincoln MGP project. For those with questions are asked to call the Lincoln Street Department at 217-732-4655.

