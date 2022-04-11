ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelica Soule, third Frank's Taxi Medicaid fraud suspect, pleads guilty

By Staff report
 2 days ago
CONCORD — Angelica Soule, 35, of Farmington, is the third person and second accused conspirator involved with Frank's Taxi of Somersworth to plead guilty in Medicaid fraud case.

Soule pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false claims, a Class B felony in connection with fraudulent claims for non-emergency medical transportation services, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Soule was sentenced in Strafford County Superior Court to serve 2 to 4 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, but all of the prison was suspended for three years.

Between June 2, 2015 and April 30, 2016, Soule, a Medicaid beneficiary, made recurring requests for authorization of transportation services that were never provided.

Soule committed the crimes as part of a conspiracy with Frank’s Taxi, which fraudulently obtaining more than $20,000 in Medicaid funds.

Soule pleaded guilty to conspiring with Frank's Taxi owner Edward Donnell IV, 40, as well as Liudmila Bulatova, 38, and David Hackney, 41. All four were indicted in 2019.

Donnell owned Frank’s Taxi. Bulatova, Donnell’s wife, was employed by Frank’s Taxi and handled the company’s billing, according to Formella. Hackney was employed by Frank’s Taxi as a driver and then mechanic, and Soule was Hackney’s girlfriend.

Donnell previously pleaded guilty July 19, 2021 to conspiracy to make false claims, presenting false records, and destruction of records, all Class B felonies.

Hackney pleaded guilty on March 2, 2021 to conspiracy to make false claims, a Class B felony, and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, a Class A felony.

Bulatova's case is not resolved.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Thomas T. Worboys and Investigator Timothy E. Brackett investigated and prosecuted this case.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes fraud by healthcare providers who treat Medicaid beneficiaries.

