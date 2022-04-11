ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Rox Reading Program Hits Record Breaking Numbers

By Alex Svejkovsky
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox Reading Program has reached a new milestone. The program achieved record-breaking numbers for this school year...

St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who are on the blue recycling pickup schedule and have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Fridays will have to wait for Monday. The city of St. Cloud won't be making any pickups on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday. All other pickups this week will remain the same.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
