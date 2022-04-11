Wall Street Journal: Bar Code Innovator, a Villanova Grad, Dies at 86

WASHINGTON — A new watchdog report is revealing so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, may be living on some of the clothes we wear. The report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund and their coalition partners, Natural Resources Defense Council and Fashion FWD, said that out of 30 companies surveyed, “18 brands and retailers received a grade of D or lower. Some of these companies did not have a publicly available commitment to eliminate any PFAS, while others had pledged to eliminate only PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate)—two PFAS chemicals already phased out of use in the United States.”

ECONOMY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO