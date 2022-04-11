ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

OSP Asking For Information On Dead Wolf

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State Police need your helping determining who killed a wolf in Baker County last month. The wolf, OR117, was found dead outside...

Tony Hiatt
3d ago

Dream on ,most people will not turn people in for shooting, trapping, poisoning any wolf ! we the people of the north west want the wolves removed from our states! we need to save our big game animals and the livelyhoods of our North West Rancher's!!! good shooting people keep up the good work!!!!

