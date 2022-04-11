ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dirt Wave Prophet: Izaak Opatz

By Aaron Irons
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIzaak Opatz navigates the overgrown paths of love and life with a skilled quirk on Extra Medium, the Montana songwriter’s third entry that blends left-of-the-dial tendencies with a penchant for pop country effectively termed Dirt Wave. Conceived between trips home from the backcountry where Opatz chainsawed trails for Glacier National Park,...

