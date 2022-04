BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics were one of the best teams in the NBA since early January and jumped at the chance to secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference on the final day of the regular season. Their reward: A first-round meeting with the seven-seeded Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are not your usual seven-seed. They definitely played like one throughout the regular season, though there are a number of factors that led to their 44-38 records and spot in the play-in tournament. Kevin Durant was limited to 55 games because of a sprained MCL that he suffered in...

