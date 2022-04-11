ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

Legendary entertainer Chubby Checker to perform at GPAC on May 6

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChubby Checker is a living legend with more than 50 years of performing on stage and in film. The legendary performer is appearing on May 6 at the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The concert starts at 8 p.m....

