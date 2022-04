There are 2 seats on the Copper Canyon Town Council that residents will be voting for in the May 7th election. One of them is Place 3, currently being held by incumbent Rudy Castillo. His opponent for the seat is Timothy Larson. Dr. Larson came over for a video interview to introduce himself to residents and talk about his reasons for running for Town Council. He sent the following short bio:

COPPER CANYON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO