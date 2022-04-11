ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change a major threat to global health, says WHO

By SciDev.Net
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change poses a serious threat to human health that calls for urgent action and global collaboration on scales seen in the COVID-19 response, says the World Health Organization (WHO). "If we don't take action today on planet health, we are putting our future health at risk. And when...

phys.org

TSmith
1d ago

The only thing More Ridiculous than Believing Humans can Cause Climate Change is Believing Humans can Stop Climate Change. On a Planet that's Climate has been Changing for 4.5 Billion years. The Real Environmental Climate Change Wacko's are the people who Believe that the Climate Shouldn't be Changing. Adapt or become Extinct. It's called Evolution

Related
Nature.com

Climate change — four decades of missed opportunities

The United States should learn from its mistakes on decarbonization. You have full access to this article via your institution. Fire and Flood: A People’s History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present Eugene Linden Penguin (2022) Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has sent shock waves through the...
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

Icon: Changing The Global Climate Conversation In Under Six Months

Standing on decades of leadership as a British politician and impact leader, The Right Honorable Nick Hurd’s next chapter could be his biggest lift. At last year’s G7 Summit, Hurd was named President of their Impact Task Force. He’s charged with helping reshape capital markets to promote impact-driven economies and societies worldwide. Hurd recruited some big names to the effort and instilled an urgency reflective of the crises we face. And he’s making real progress. Below, Hurd outlines some of the key initiatives and innovations he’s spearheading, including new international sustainability standards and a private-public capital approach.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study: Keeping climate pledges limits warming to 2 degrees

If nations do all that they've promised to fight climate change, the world can still meet one of two internationally agreed upon goals for limiting warming. But the planet is blowing past the other threshold that scientists say will protect Earth more, a new study finds. The world is potentially...
INDIA
Phys.org

Groundwater level threatens to fall in Germany due to climate change

Climate change directly affects groundwater resources. Groundwater levels in Germany threaten to fall in the next decades. This is the result of a study made by Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR). It is now published in Nature Communications. The experts...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vox

What’s really holding the world back from stopping climate change

The world is on track to shoot far past climate change targets unless countries make drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. Fortunately, many of the tools to make these cuts are already here and are continuing to get cheaper. Yet the pledges to lower emissions that countries have made so far are nowhere near enough, and the world is drifting even further off course.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change and the Disasters that Comes with it May Cost the US Trillions

Climate-related floods, fires, and droughts could eat into the US government budget by the end of the century, according to the White House, which released its first-ever study on Sunday. Taking Charge. President Joe Biden charged the Office of Management and Budgets with assessing the budget impact of climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Tree Rings Reveal Europe’s Beech Forests Under Considerable Threat From Climate Change

Tree ring analyses reveal growth declines over recent decades / Researchers expect further, even drastic declines, especially in southern Europe. Beech forests in Europe are severely threatened by climate change, particularly in southern European countries, but also in central Europe. Models project severe beech growth declines over the next 70 years – ranging from 20 percent to perhaps more than 50 percent depending on the climate change scenario and the region in question. “We expect high productivity declines due to increased drought severity, especially at the southern limits of the beech’s distribution range,” said Dr. Edurne Martinez del Castillo from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU). She warns that this will seriously affect both the environment and forestry and urgently recommends that measures be taken to adapt the forests. Furthermore, beech forests are crucial stores of carbon dioxide. The models are based on tree ring analyses from all over Europe using well-established climate scenarios. The study was funded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and has now been published in Communications Biology.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Climate change to make pollen season longer and nastier, scientists say

Climate change has already made allergy season longer and pollen counts higher, but you ain't sneezed nothing yet. Climate scientists at the University of Michigan looked at 15 different plant pollens in the United States and used computer simulations to calculate how much worse allergy season will likely get by the year 2100. It's enough to make allergy sufferers even more red-eyed.
ENVIRONMENT

